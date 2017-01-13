The equation Between Bani & Lopa Turns Uglier Tonight In The Bigg Boss House

In an unexpected event in tonight’s episode we will see how Lopamudra’s words act as a fuel to trigger Bani’s anger! While Bani and Lopa are seen talking over a call as a call centre employee and the customer respectively, something comes out of Lopamudra’s mouth which makes Bani go completely mad at her!

 

While doing the task Lopamudra tells why she carries so much of hatred towards her, leading to many things similar in the same context. Then she brings Bani’s mother in their conversation which makes Bani lose all her cool. Bani bangs the handset in rage and storms outside to confront Lopa. The two ladies have always had number of fights but this one goes to an extent that nobody must have ever expected!

 

What happens after that? What move of Bani shocks everyone in the Bigg Boss house completely?

 

Watch Bigg Boss 10 to know the whole tale at 10:30 PM!


