The entire scoop from tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 11!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 5th, 2017 at 2:01 pm

The fun task of luxury budget in the Bigg Boss house will get more interesting in tonight’s episode. Hina, Arshi and Puneesh to be part of the task.

 

Interesting bit would be to see Jyoti, Priyank and Sapna talking to a parrot, repeating their respective line about some housemate in front of it, again this would be a part of the same task.

 

4

 

 

But the atmosphere in the house gets little tenser after Vikas and Shilpa continue their fight throughout the day. In fact to an extent Shilpa and Hina also get into an argument after Hina tells Shilpa about her perspective on the former’s fight with Vikas.

 

It gets problematic for Vikas to bear something that was said by Shilpa about his mother. Everyone asks Shilpa to say sorry to Vikas but she doesn’t pay heed to anyone.

 

 

13

 

 

In order to take revenge, Vikas takes away a few belongings of Shilpa and hides it in the garden area without her knowledge. Shilpa gets confused after not being able to find her stuffs.

 

 

46

 

 

What will be her reaction after she knows the truth?

 

 

41

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with