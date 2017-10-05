posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 5th, 2017 at 2:01 pm

The fun task of luxury budget in the Bigg Boss house will get more interesting in tonight’s episode. Hina, Arshi and Puneesh to be part of the task.

Interesting bit would be to see Jyoti, Priyank and Sapna talking to a parrot, repeating their respective line about some housemate in front of it, again this would be a part of the same task.

But the atmosphere in the house gets little tenser after Vikas and Shilpa continue their fight throughout the day. In fact to an extent Shilpa and Hina also get into an argument after Hina tells Shilpa about her perspective on the former’s fight with Vikas.

It gets problematic for Vikas to bear something that was said by Shilpa about his mother. Everyone asks Shilpa to say sorry to Vikas but she doesn’t pay heed to anyone.

In order to take revenge, Vikas takes away a few belongings of Shilpa and hides it in the garden area without her knowledge. Shilpa gets confused after not being able to find her stuffs.

What will be her reaction after she knows the truth?