The Dhaakad kids to come back in various characters this weekend

The children on Chhote Miyan Dhaakad have proved how talented they are. Week after week they are only getting better with their acts.

 

 

Coming weekend will be equally good, as there would be some real fantastic performances. The kids will play the roles like Ravi & Vijay, lion in the cage with the ring master, Bhojpuri actress, parrot & astrologer and acts that are related to fitness that would involve hilarious acting related to telebrands.

 

You will not be able to hold on your laughter because the children are coming with some really outstanding performances.

 

 

By now you must have chosen who is your favorite in the lot.

 

If not then do watch Chhote Miyan Dhaakad to choose your favorite.

 

Do watch Sat-Sun at 6 PM & 10 PM!


