The coolest awards night awaits you with hottest dance moves of the season: Golden Petal Awards

posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on April 7th, 2016 at 8:35 am

The Ki and Ka actor Arjun kapoor seemed really excited about giving Mouni a ride in his customized Rickshaw

ezgif.com-optimize

 

 

Naagin's Mouni Roy shared her best moment with the Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit who gave a stunning performance on the show!

ezgif.com-optimize (4)

 

 

Watch how Dhani and Viplav from Ishq Ka Rang Safed set the stage ablaze their sizzling dance routine.

ezgif.com-optimize (3)

 

 

Helly Shah and Deepika Kakkar to fight the evil spirits on the stage

ezgif.com-optimize (2)

 

 

Manish aka Bihaan's romantic dance performance with his love Thapki

ezgif.com-optimize (1)


