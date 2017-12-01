posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 1st, 2017 at 3:10 pm

Fasten your seat belts as this weekend you will get to see the entire cast of ‘Fukrey Returns’!

A lot of entertainment will unfold one after another, one being of actress Richa Chadda teaching Balraj Syal how to whistle and the latter blushing and saying for the first time some girl whistled at him!

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma would go down the memory lane sharing hilarious moments from their childhood.

One should not miss out on Ravi Dubey’s comedy antics! This time it will be about questioning Pulkit Samrat about the ‘Samrat’ status in his real life.

Following that will be Keyan and Divyansh’s stand-up comedy which is surely going to set your mood!

Highpoint on the show will be to see the drop the mic segment between Aditya Narayan and Richa Chadda also Aditya Narayan vs Varun Sharma.

These all will certainly put you high on energy!

Watch ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ Sat-Sun at 10 PM!