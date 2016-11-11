posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 11th, 2016 at 1:38 pm

A long week on Bigg Boss 10 is slowly winding up to close. The contestants have played a pesky nomination task and even elected their first captain. And on day one before the rules of the captain take over the house, Bigg Boss sends a surprise for the contestants.

This time the morning alarm will walk into the house singing, becoming the wake up call for the contestants in the Bigg Boss 10 house. The melodious Ankit Tiwari takes all the contestants to the garden area and makes them sway to his tunes.

But that's not all folks, we even see the cast of Tum Bin 2- Neha, Aditya and Aashim walk into the house and have a wonderful time with the Bigg Boss 10 housemates.

Neha plays a choice game with the ladies.

Here's how it goes...

Well, looks like today's episode is loaded with great fun. Get ready to binge watch this interesting episode tonight at 10.30PM!