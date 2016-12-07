posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 7th, 2016 at 4:42 pm

In an unexpected turn of events, Rishi and Tanuja come close despite multiple attempts from Rano and Mallaika to separate them. The drama continues to unfold this week as Tanuja conceives and Rishi gets divorce papers for her to sign.

Here are some major happenings on Kasam this week…

Tanuja gets to know that she is pregnant.

Rishi confesses to Tanuja that he cares for her.

Tanuja is unable to share the news of pregnancy with Rishi.

Rishi gets to know about the pregnancy from Tanuja’s reports and he is shattered.

Rishi wants to throw Tanuja out of the house but he thinks about Raaj and stops himself.

Rishi accuses Tanuja of cheating him but at the same time, cannot help himself admiring her beauty the next morning.

Tanuja slips over marbles set up by Mallaika and gets injured. She is rushed to the hospital by a worried Rishi where he gets to know that Tanuja and baby, both are safe.

Tanuja is shocked as Rishi gives her divorce papers to sign.

Stay tuned to Kasam to know what happens next in the life of this gorgeous couple, every Mon- Fri at 10PM!