The big twist on Kasam will knock you off!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 7th, 2016 at 4:42 pm

In an unexpected turn of events, Rishi and Tanuja come close despite multiple attempts from Rano and Mallaika to separate them. The drama continues to unfold this week as Tanuja conceives and Rishi gets divorce papers for her to sign.

 

IMG_7227

 

Here are some major happenings on Kasam this week…

 

Tanuja gets to know that she is pregnant.

 

IMG_6775

 

Rishi confesses to Tanuja that he cares for her.

 

IMG_6796

 

Tanuja is unable to share the news of pregnancy with Rishi.

 

IMG_6772

 

Rishi gets to know about the pregnancy from Tanuja’s reports and he is shattered.

 

IMG_7280

 

Rishi wants to throw Tanuja out of the house but he thinks about Raaj and stops himself.

 

IMG_7289

 

Rishi accuses Tanuja of cheating him but at the same time, cannot help himself admiring her beauty the next morning.

 

IMG_7295

 

Tanuja slips over marbles set up by Mallaika and gets injured. She is rushed to the hospital by a worried Rishi where he gets to know that Tanuja and baby, both are safe.

 

IMG_6885

 

Tanuja is shocked as Rishi gives her divorce papers to sign.

 

IMG_7041

 

Stay tuned to Kasam to know what happens next in the life of this gorgeous couple, every Mon- Fri at 10PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

