The big Mahashivratri plan!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 2nd, 2019 at 6:35 pm

Tonight, on Naagin 3, Bela leaves the carnation chamber upset and broken. Looking at her, Vish and Vikrant follow her as well. Ruhi, on the other hand, declares herself as the naagrani and announces her wedding with Mahir on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Just then, some naags come and insult Bela, Vish, and Vikrant and they are asked to leave. As revenge, Vikrant asks Bela if he can attack them, but Bela denies thinking about Mahir. The trio, however, have a plan to get back to them. What will their next step be?

 

Going forward, Ruhi taunts Bela and asks Sumi to bring Mahir. Around then is when she learns that Mahir is missing. Krish tries to escape but Bela catches him and tells him to stay back. She then claims that he is Mahir. Will Krish agree to this? Where could Mahir be? What’s Ruhi’s way forward?

 

IMG_3130

 

 

 

Tune in to Naagin 3 from Monday to Friday at 8 pm to know more.

