The battle for the Immunity Medallion begins on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 7th, 2016 at 1:45 pm

Bigg Boss 10 is turning out to be king of twists on Bigg Boss already. The commencement of this season brought into light the most interesting competition between the commoners and the celebrities. The fights and the tasks are finally taking the color of the competition in its truest form. Moving away from the team factors, we will now see how the game breaks down to individual game plans.

 

PIC 23

 

 

The Immunity Medallion is pitted to be the biggest twist on Bigg Boss so far. The contestants are summoned into a room by Bigg Boss and are asked to bid an amount between one lakh to twenty five lakhs. He also states that the highest bidder will win the Medallion BUT the price bid by that person will be deducted from the prize money.

 

PIC 24

 

PIC 25

 

PIC 28

 

PIC 32

 

PIC 33

 

Now that's a googly right there! This is when we have only one thing to tell the Bigg Boss contestants, ‘tol mol ke bol!'
Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to see who wins at this task and claims the Immunity Medallion as their win. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with