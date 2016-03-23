posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on March 23rd, 2016 at 4:05 pm

In the upcoming episode, we will witness the holi celebrations at full swing in Pandey Nivas. Everyone will be really happy to see Bihaan's early recovery from his injuries. Bihaan who is the most excited about the festival of holi in his family will be overjoyed with the thought of spending his first holi with his beloved Thapki.

However, Thapki who is really upset over leaving Bihaan post the Holi celebrations because of the promise she made to Vasundhara will leave the Pandey house as soon as possible.

When Sharaddha overhears the conversation between Bihaan and Thapki about Thapki's disinterest in celebrating the festival of colors out of fear that it would ruin her hair, Shraddha will be seen scheming an evil game against Thapki, Shraddha will be seen putting some chemicals in the holi colors that would lead to hair loss.

It will be interesting to see how and if Bihaan is able to save Thapki from Shraddha's evil plan?