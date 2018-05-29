test

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 29th, 2018 at 5:32 pm

Deep is furious at Arohi for delving into his past but Arohi hatches a new plan to pacify him. Sheetal mistakes Tara for Arohi and consents on helping her break away from prison. After her escape, Tara finds her way to Dhanrajgir house and confronts Reyhansh. Roma and Virat visit the Dhanrajgir house and they too have mistaken Tara for Arohi. 

Arohi has stumbled upon a disturbing truth but will Deep believe her? 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Sparks between Ranbir and Kritika?

Sparks between Ranbir and Kritika?

What's Rajveer's plan?

What's Rajveer's plan?

Your dose of weekend laughter!

Your dose of weekend laughter!

Are things going to get tough for Zoya and Aditya?

Are things going to get tough for Zoya and Aditya?

Kritika in trouble again?

Kritika in trouble again?

You Might Also Like

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Mahakaali

Mahakaali

Connect with