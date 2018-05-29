posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 29th, 2018 at 5:32 pm

Deep is furious at Arohi for delving into his past but Arohi hatches a new plan to pacify him. Sheetal mistakes Tara for Arohi and consents on helping her break away from prison. After her escape, Tara finds her way to Dhanrajgir house and confronts Reyhansh. Roma and Virat visit the Dhanrajgir house and they too have mistaken Tara for Arohi.

Arohi has stumbled upon a disturbing truth but will Deep believe her?