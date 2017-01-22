Teriya Magar Wins The JDJ9 Trophy

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 22nd, 2017 at 12:55 am

After a long wait, hard work and unstinting efforts Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9 winner was declared on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 tonight, and that’s nobody else but Teriya Magar!

 

c1

 

 

Teriya deserved to win the show as she really worked extremely hard during the season and faced number of challenges, being evicted and coming back as a wild card entry.

The winner’s decision was based 50 percent on the audience and 50 percent on the judges. Bigg Boss 10 host, Salman Khan declared Shantanu as the second runner up and Salman as the first.  So clearly Teriya bagged the trophy and the prize money!

 

c3

 

Many congratulations to Teriya, we wish her luck for future endeavours. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with