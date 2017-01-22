posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 22nd, 2017 at 12:55 am

After a long wait, hard work and unstinting efforts Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 9 winner was declared on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 tonight, and that’s nobody else but Teriya Magar!

Teriya deserved to win the show as she really worked extremely hard during the season and faced number of challenges, being evicted and coming back as a wild card entry.

The winner’s decision was based 50 percent on the audience and 50 percent on the judges. Bigg Boss 10 host, Salman Khan declared Shantanu as the second runner up and Salman as the first. So clearly Teriya bagged the trophy and the prize money!

Many congratulations to Teriya, we wish her luck for future endeavours.