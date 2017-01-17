Teriya Magar Leaves Her Mark, Reaches The Grand Finale Of JDJ9

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 17th, 2017 at 3:13 pm

Teriya Magar, is a young and highly energetic performer. She has proved herself every now and then saying ‘nothing is impossible’. As also stated by the JDJ9 judges, she has shown what growth means in real, and definitely the way she has come up week after week has been incredibly remarkable.

 

IMG_0203

 

 

Teriya caught the attention of the judges in her second stint on the show. In fact in one of the recent episodes Farah Khan even made a comment saying it was a great decision to call Teriya back on JDJ9.

 

IMG_8038

 

 

Teriya ensured to take one step at a time, focussing hard and giving in all her energy on each act that she performed. This made her performance graph go only upwards. She has been one of those contestants getting a full score by the judges added with standing ovations.

 

IMG_4611

 

 

With all of this Teriya has set herself a benchmark and now with the judges we too have high expectations from her!

 

 

IMG_4113

 

 

Let’s hope the best for her towards the grand finale.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with