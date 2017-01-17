posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 17th, 2017 at 3:13 pm

Teriya Magar, is a young and highly energetic performer. She has proved herself every now and then saying ‘nothing is impossible’. As also stated by the JDJ9 judges, she has shown what growth means in real, and definitely the way she has come up week after week has been incredibly remarkable.

Teriya caught the attention of the judges in her second stint on the show. In fact in one of the recent episodes Farah Khan even made a comment saying it was a great decision to call Teriya back on JDJ9.

Teriya ensured to take one step at a time, focussing hard and giving in all her energy on each act that she performed. This made her performance graph go only upwards. She has been one of those contestants getting a full score by the judges added with standing ovations.

With all of this Teriya has set herself a benchmark and now with the judges we too have high expectations from her!

Let’s hope the best for her towards the grand finale.