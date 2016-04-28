posted by Admin, last updated on April 28th, 2016 at 10:56 am

“If it weren’t for dreams, man would have never learnt to fly.” From time immemorial, man’s ability to nurture his talent for growth has propelled him to come so far in life. Who would have thought back in the days, that we would make it all the way to the moon? There is no task big or small, that one cannot achieve if one decides to put their mind and body into it. It’s said that some people are born with talent, while others have to nurture it over time. But as they say where there is a will, there’s a way, and from this week on IGT 7, this phrase is going to be put to test.

With the season 7 all set for a launch this Saturday at 9PM, we are going to witness a host of people from across the country taking over the stage and showcasing their talent for the world to judge. While, there are going to be just three judges who will sit through the many weeks of the talent show, but the final call will lie in the hands of the viewers who will be given the power to vote for their favorite contestants. To witness the diversity of the entire nation on one single platform will definitely be an exhilarating experience, and as excited are we about the launch of the all new season of India’s biggest talent show, we hope you are too. Here’s a look at the top ten things that one can expect from the season 7 of India’s got Talent.

Performances that you would have never seen before.

Humor that will brighten up your evenings.

Judges, who will be your voice and choose your choice.

Celebrities that will win your hearts.

Excitement that will leave you spellbound.

Hunar that will inspire you to excel.

Personal Stories that will touch your heart.

New Favorites. We bet you will have many more this year!

New flight journeys that you will witness along the way.

6 golden buzzers so that the real talent doesn't go unrecognized.

So, don’t forget to catch the season 7 of IGT Sat & Sun, 9PM.