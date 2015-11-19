posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 19th, 2015 at 7:52 pm

At the beginning of the season, Salman pointed out that the housemates were not actively participating and voicing their opinions when it was required. They all spoke behind each other's backs and had a very laid back attitude regarding everything in the house. But soon, there were some changes seen amongst the housemates and they were seen standing up against issues which many times led to heated arguments. Here are are some of the biggest fights that have happened inside the Bigg Boss house so far.

Rochelle- Rishabh: Rochelle and Rishabh had a huge fight that led to Rochelle abusing him back, which got Rishabh agitated and he ended up speaking to her as if she was a 'little' ant who he was planning to crush. And in between their tiff, Prince asked Rishabh to back off a little and not cross the line.

Mandana-Prince: Bigg Boss day care was all about screams, cries, tantrums and diaper changes. On the second day the caretakers became the trouble makers kids and the kids became the caretakers. Mandana who was sick a day before and didn't particpate in the task got pretty excited when her turn to become the bachcha came on day two. Prince was pretty irritated by Mandana as he felt that she became all well in just a day when the easy part came. Prince repeating this again and again got Mandana really irritated, she got into a fight with Prince where she was seen hurling abuses which got Prince angry and he asked Mandana to behave herself and stop insulting and using bad language every now and then.

Yuvika-Mandana: Never test anyone’s patience level because you never know what side of them you would see if you push them to the edge. And this was very much the case for someone in the house, Yuvika. The captain of the house Rishabh had given Yuvika a task to make the bed of every housemate while Yuvika was busy doing her work Mandana walked in and started shouting at her. Mandana said she wanted to relax and asked Yuvika as to why she was touching her bed. Yuvika got angry and she asked Mandana not to be so rude she is not a princess out here who will do whatever she wants. There were a lot of harsh things that they both said to each other but at the end, most of the housemates were seen supporting Yuvika except Rochelle who chose to remained neutral.

Kishwer-Mandana: The 'Rickshaw' task was absolutely epic and we got to see so many fights happening every now and then in just one day of the task. Team B was quite bothered by the opposition team for throwing garbage and cold water on them. Targeting Mandana, Prince poured cold water on her irritating her further. In order to save Mandana’s mic, Kishwer caught hold of the mic and pulled it aside when Mandana unexpectedly kicked Kishwer on her abdomen.Within no time, Kishwer's temper hit the roof and she threw away her mic announcing that she won’t continue with the task. She also asked her team members Suyyash, Prince, Rimi and Puneet to comply with her. This caused alot of hassle in the Bigg Boss house and a tiff between the two teams broke.