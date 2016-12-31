posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 31st, 2016 at 2:56 pm

Who wouldn't remember Karishma Tanna? A very well known contestant from the 8th season of Bigg Boss, also among st the top 3 finalists that season!

Karishma will join the housemates for the New Year bash and will also give a super hot performance on the song 'Laila Main Laila'! You must watch the boys in the Bigg Boss House totally in awe of Karishma! Haha! In fact Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar will be seen joining her on the stage to groove along. Hmmm looks like something really nice coming up!

What? Can't wait? Then tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch the episode Bigg Boss 10 full of entertainment!