Temperature Will Rise Up On Bigg Boss 10 With Ex-Contestant Karishma Tanna's Dance Moves!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 31st, 2016 at 2:56 pm

Who wouldn't remember Karishma Tanna? A very well known contestant from the 8th season of Bigg Boss, also among st the top 3 finalists that season!

 

54c09c0f-893e-4a03-9806-f7ef7b11ff6a

 

 

Karishma will join the housemates for the New Year bash and will also give a super hot performance on the song 'Laila Main Laila'! You must watch the boys in the Bigg Boss House totally in awe of Karishma! Haha! In fact Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar will be seen joining her on the stage to groove along. Hmmm looks like something really nice coming up!

 

9102adc0-6547-4fcd-8fd2-904a8f701df1

 

 

What? Can't wait? Then tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch the episode Bigg Boss 10 full of entertainment!

 

601726e1-eaa3-4f75-a117-9919196387aa

 


﻿

