posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 13th, 2016 at 4:11 pm

After Manu’s unexpected exit, Monalisa was completely shattered. Manveer was definitely not the support that she was looking for as they continued with their petty arguments. She was all by herself once again. Gaurav is considered to be one of the responsible and reliable housemates and it was only natural for Monalisa to confide in him.

Gaurav and Monalisa bond strengthens…

Tonight, Monalisa and Gaurav discuss about Bani and her behavior. Gaurav explains her situation to Monalisa and Monalisa responds that there’s a lot to focus on in the house apart from gymming and physical exercise.

When Gaurav points out that Bani has no friends in the house right now, she instantly questions him about the reason behind it.

Apart from this heart to heart conversation where both open up to each other, they also have to spend half an hour in the Jacuzzi every day. They seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

