Temperature in the house hits a new high with Monalisa and Gaurav bonding on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 13th, 2016 at 4:11 pm

After Manu’s unexpected exit, Monalisa was completely shattered. Manveer was definitely not the support that she was looking for as they continued with their petty arguments. She was all by herself once again. Gaurav is considered to be one of the responsible and reliable housemates and it was only natural for Monalisa to confide in him.

 

IMG_3044

 

Gaurav and Monalisa bond strengthens…

 

IMG_3047

 

IMG_3045

 

Tonight, Monalisa and Gaurav discuss about Bani and her behavior. Gaurav explains her situation to Monalisa and Monalisa responds that there’s a lot to focus on in the house apart from gymming and physical exercise.

 

When Gaurav points out that Bani has no friends in the house right now, she instantly questions him about the reason behind it.

 

IMG_3041

 

Apart from this heart to heart conversation where both open up to each other, they also have to spend half an hour in the Jacuzzi every day. They seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

 

How will other housemates react to this, especially Bani and Manu? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every Sat- Sun at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with