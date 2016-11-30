posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 12:50 pm

Tonight, Bigg Boss announces a unique task to choose the contender for the Captaincy task. Each housemate is given a test tube containing a liquid that is named after any one contestant. At intervals a gong will be rung in the house, upon which, one test tube will have to be emptied by the housemates. The contestant whose test tube holds the liquid till the end of task becomes the captaincy task contender.

Now isn’t that something? Housemates have to convince each other to hold on to the test tubes of their names. At the same time, planning, plotting and games find new heights.

Priyanka Jagga tries to influence her friends Manu and Manveer. She tells Manu to empty Nitibha’s test tube that he holds. This naturally irks Nitibha who gets into a squabble with Priyanka. On the other hand, Swami Om’s test tube is with Sahil Anand. Manveer asks him to empty it but Swami Om asks his ‘Beti’ Priyanka to intervene. Needless to say, Priyanka almost orders Sahil Anand to not empty Swami Om’s test tube.

