Temper Tales on Bigg Boss 10!

Today hell breaks loose on Bigg Boss 10 between Swami Om and Manu. Swami Om gets rebellious and starts revolting back at Manu.
Manu tells the housemates to make him stop blabbering or else he will leave the show.
He goes into the confession room and breaks down, stating he cannot deal with Swami Om anymore and feels utterly helpless in this situation. 

 

Tune in at 10.30 pm to Bigg Boss 10 to find out what lead to this heated argument between the two of them.


