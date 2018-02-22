posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on February 22nd, 2018 at 6:26 pm

Last week was the end of Duels Ki Takkar on Rising Star 2. We now have ‘India’s Favourite 16’ contestants.

During the Duels Ki Takkar we also witnessed some super talented performers bid goodbye to the stage of Rising Star 2.

Even the experts and audience felt extremely disappointed to see such amazing talent leave. But since it was the format of the show, there was little anybody to do about it.

Here are a few contestants that we’d love to see back. We don’t know if this could ever be a possibility, but we surely loved watching them perform on stage.

Chetan Brijwasi - He has a unique style and swag on stage and a brilliant voice to compliment it. But his elimination came as a shock to everyone.

Raenit Singh - The unfortunate earing deficiency didn’t stop him from pursuing his passion for singing. The experts were completely heartbroken to watch him leave.

Soham and Chaitanya - Chota packet, bada dhamka, they were brilliant performers that stole our hearts. To watch them breakdown, post their elimination was utterly painful.

Manganiyar Fusion Group - Their fusion of Bollywood and folk music left everyone spellbound but by a difference of just few points they had to leave the show.

