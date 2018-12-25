Tasks like none other in the final week!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 25th, 2018 at 1:28 pm

With the finale coming closer by the day, Bigg Boss is adding an element of surprise every day in the house. Tonight, the house becomes a Hotel where your favorites Hina Khan, Juhi Parmar and Ranveer from the television show Roop enter the house to add to the fun! These three guests enter the house with specific tasks that are drama-inducing, filled with laughter and some arguments too. These tasks are different the usual and guarantee unlimited entertainment. 

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-25 at 9.11.51 AM

 

 

Starting with Hina Khan, she gets Deepak to sing a song for her in the pool which is filled with cold water! Juhi demands fresh coffee and for Surbhi to wash a few pairs of clothes perfectly. Lastly, Ranveer came in looking for some entertainment. Can you guess what the housemates have in store for him? Will they also be able to complete every task given to them? 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-25 at 9.18.28 AM

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-25 at 9.22.09 AM

 

 

 

Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to know more!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with the 9th season, hosted by Rohit Shetty - Promises to be the most thrilling season yet!

Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with the 9th season, hosted by Rohit Shetty - Promises to be the most thrilling season yet!

A story of undeterred perseverance and a will to succeed - COLORS' latest offering 'Kesari Nandan' tells an inspirational tale of a young wrestling prodigy

A story of undeterred perseverance and a will to succeed - COLORS' latest offering 'Kesari Nandan' tells an inspirational tale of a young wrestling prodigy

Happy times for Harman and Saumya!

Happy times for Harman and Saumya!

A stunning Santa is about to enter the BB 12 house tonight!

A stunning Santa is about to enter the BB 12 house tonight!

The mystery is now out!

The mystery is now out!

You Might Also Like

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

India's Got Talent Season 8

India's Got Talent Season 8

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Connect with