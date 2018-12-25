posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 25th, 2018 at 1:28 pm

With the finale coming closer by the day, Bigg Boss is adding an element of surprise every day in the house. Tonight, the house becomes a Hotel where your favorites Hina Khan, Juhi Parmar and Ranveer from the television show Roop enter the house to add to the fun! These three guests enter the house with specific tasks that are drama-inducing, filled with laughter and some arguments too. These tasks are different the usual and guarantee unlimited entertainment.

Starting with Hina Khan, she gets Deepak to sing a song for her in the pool which is filled with cold water! Juhi demands fresh coffee and for Surbhi to wash a few pairs of clothes perfectly. Lastly, Ranveer came in looking for some entertainment. Can you guess what the housemates have in store for him? Will they also be able to complete every task given to them?

