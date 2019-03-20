posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 20th, 2019 at 3:59 pm

With a series of twists and turns in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Deep is now constantly trying to manipulate the situation by telling Netra that Tara is the one who has kidnapped Sanju as Tara jealous of Netra. Tara, on the other hand, tries to cause harm to Netra due to her mental condition. Deep releases Sanju from his own trap to prove his point in front of Netra. He also confesses his love for Netra. Will Netra believe him?





Going forward, Netra agrees to get married to Deep for his sake, however, Tara challenges to sabotage his wedding with Netra. He also goes that extra mile for Netra and takes her parents and her for a little getaway. What’s Deep’s next move going to be? Will Tara be able to stop the wedding?

