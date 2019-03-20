Tara challenges Deep!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 20th, 2019 at 3:59 pm

With a series of twists and turns in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Deep is now constantly trying to manipulate the situation by telling Netra that Tara is the one who has kidnapped Sanju as Tara jealous of Netra. Tara, on the other hand, tries to cause harm to Netra due to her mental condition. Deep releases Sanju from his own trap to prove his point in front of Netra. He also confesses his love for Netra. Will Netra believe him?  


 

IMG_5295

 

 

Going forward, Netra agrees to get married to Deep for his sake, however, Tara challenges to sabotage his wedding with Netra. He also goes that extra mile for Netra and takes her parents and her for a little getaway. What’s Deep’s next move going to be? Will Tara be able to stop the wedding?

 

 

IMG_0396

 

 

Tune in to Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm.

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Why is Roop behaving weird?

Why is Roop behaving weird?

What will Gangadar's decision be?

What will Gangadar's decision be?

Bela learns a shocking truth!

Bela learns a shocking truth!

What's in store for you tonight at 9 pm on Rising Star 3

What's in store for you tonight at 9 pm on Rising Star 3

Why is Manu upset?

Why is Manu upset?

You Might Also Like

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Rising Star Season 3

Rising Star Season 3

Nazranaa Diaries

Nazranaa Diaries

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Inside Access

Inside Access

Connect with