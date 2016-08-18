posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 18th, 2016 at 5:05 pm

Time has once again put Tanuja in front of a trying quest in our favourite show Kasam. Her constant connection with Rishi has led her to question the predictions that were spoken off during her birth. Her hit and miss continues with Rishi while she is in the Bedi house. Although he hasn’t come face to face with her he feels a sudden connection as well. But Rishi’s family has been trying to keep him away from her.

However, the tale of time has something else scripted for these two. Will it be a death call once again or will Rishi finally see his Tanu?

To know more watch Kasam, special episode on Sunday at 7pm.