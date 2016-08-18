Tanuja to break her Kasam?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 18th, 2016 at 5:05 pm

Time has once again put Tanuja in front of a trying quest in our favourite show Kasam. Her constant connection with Rishi has led her to question the predictions that were spoken off during her birth. Her hit and miss continues with Rishi while she is in the Bedi house. Although he hasn’t come face to face with her he feels a sudden connection as well. But Rishi’s family has been trying to keep him away from her.

However, the tale of time has something else scripted for these two. Will it be a death call once again or will Rishi finally see his Tanu?

To know more watch Kasam, special episode on Sunday at 7pm. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with