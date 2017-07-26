Tanuja asks Rishi to stay away from her life!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 26th, 2017 at 4:22 pm

This week on Kasam we will see how Rishi takes several attempts to know what’s exactly going in between Abhishek and Tanuja. In one of the instances he will even be taking Tanuja’s phone secretly and will try unlocking to check what kind of conversation the two have. He will also insist Tanuja to have a conversation with him and cook food for him also allow him be around her.

 

IMG_8732

 

 

In one of the sequences when Tanuja will call Rishi at a restaurant asking him to return her phone, Rishi will get to know from the same restaurant manager that the lady whom he was searching for previously is Tanuja and that she isn’t in love with Abhishek. Rishi will make Tanuja hear this, but just then Tanuja will also see Abhishek’s reflection in the mirror. Panic stricken she will run after Abhishek but won’t be able to find him.

 

IMG_8639

 

 

Eventually she would meet Abhishek who would be upset with her; he would tell he is hurt after knowing that she kept something hidden from him that he should have known before. Tanuja would get even more worried after this.

 

 

IMG_8708

 

 

What would be the exact reason for Abhishek getting upset with Tanuja? After these series of events, frustrated Tanuja would beg Rishi to stay away from her life! Why would that be?

 

 

IMG_8869

 

 

What exactly happens for such occurrences to take place?

 

Watch ‘Kasam’ Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with