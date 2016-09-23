posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 23rd, 2016 at 3:52 pm

After Tanu's death, a heartbroken Rishi gave up on love. But fate had other plans for them. It gaveTanuja the same face as Tanu. Tanuja's face post the surgery has left everyone stunned.

Tanu and Rishi are a testimony for anyone who has faith in the power of love. Despite the highs and lows in their journey, they came together wonderfully to etch a journey to be remembered. Their past resonated with immense love for one another.

But will the love between them be like it was once?

Let's walk down the memory lane to relive moments from the magical love story of Tanu and Rishi that once was.

