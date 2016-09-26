Tango it like Nora

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 26th, 2016 at 4:20 pm

What can we say when it comes to Nora Fatehi? The lady has a swoon-worthy charm, her dance has no better synonym than magnetic and her attitude in the performance is a star.

IMG_6872
IMG_6869
 
Nora-1
nora-2

 

Nora, will perform a Tango on ‘Apsara Aali’, her chemistry with choreo -partner Cornel will take the word ‘sexy’ to a new level.  Seamlessly performed, it was a bulls-eye with this act for the judges.  They were all extremely happy to see such a fabulous and outstandingly choreographed fusion.

 
ezgif.com-optimize-13

 

ezgif.com-optimize-8

Are we going to see a perfect 30 for this one? Catch this ‘Sexy Apsara’ only on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM!


﻿

