posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 3rd, 2017 at 7:04 pm

India Banega Manch is ready to amaze you with its unique concept and a range of different feats that the contestants will undertake for your entertainment. Some of the feats performed will blow your mind with their originality and break convention. These contestants dare to be different and leave a mark. If you are tired of watching the same kind of stuff, then this is just the show for you.

Here is a glimpse into the kind of performances you can expect to see –

Exhilarating dance moves unlike anything you’ve ever seen that will have you up on your feet and going ‘WOW!”

Some really hard to pull off feats that will have you staring in awe. This is the kind of stuff that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Group acts where they will defy all expectations with astonishingly daring feats. Some of these people are young kids who will completely blow you away.

Expect to see some amazing performances with a dash of our culture and tradition, something us Indians can be proud of.

And then there are some unbelievably shocking stunts which will have you staring in disbelief and wondering what just happened.

Get ready for all of this and more!

India Banega Manch starts May 7, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM!