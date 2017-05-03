Talents You Will Witness On The Streets For The First Time Ever On 'India Banega Manch'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 3rd, 2017 at 7:04 pm

India Banega Manch is ready to amaze you with its unique concept and a range of different feats that the contestants will undertake for your entertainment. Some of the feats performed will blow your mind with their originality and break convention. These contestants dare to be different and leave a mark. If you are tired of watching the same kind of stuff, then this is just the show for you.

 

Here is a glimpse into the kind of performances you can expect to see –

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (78)

Exhilarating dance moves unlike anything you’ve ever seen that will have you up on your feet and going ‘WOW!”

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (79)

Some really hard to pull off feats that will have you staring in awe. This is the kind of stuff that will have you on the edge of your seat.

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (80)

Group acts where they will defy all expectations with astonishingly daring feats. Some of these people are young kids who will completely blow you away.

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (82)

Expect to see some amazing performances with a dash of our culture and tradition, something us Indians can be proud of.

 

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (83)

And then there are some unbelievably shocking stunts which will have you staring in disbelief and wondering what just happened.

 

Get ready for all of this and more!

 

India Banega Manch starts May 7, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with