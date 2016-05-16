posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on May 16th, 2016 at 5:47 pm

After the Maheshwari family find out the truth about Rajat last week, Rajat escapes the house with Swara as his hostage. In an encounter that leads to Rajat being shot by Sanskar, Rajat ensures that Swara too falls of the cliff.

In this week of Swaragini, on the other side of the river, an unconscious Swara will be saved by Sahil. While Swara lays unconscious, police on the other side will be seen calling off the search operation for her and declare her to be dead. After rescuing Swara, Sahil takes Swara back home where he takes good care of her. While all this is going on, back at the Maheshwari house Ragini suspects of foul play after she finds an extra bullet in Uttara’s room and begins the search for Rajat’s accomplice. On the other hand, Sanksar and Lakshya would both be seen heading out to Hooghly to meet Mrs. Sengupta for the music foundation to honor Swara’s memory,

With Ragini’s suspicion growing stronger by the day; will she be able to find the culprit who was supporting Rajat in his dirty ploy? With Lakshya and Sanskar heading to Hooghly, will the two bump into Swara?

