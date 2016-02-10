Swaragini Spoiler: Swara lands in jail!

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on February 10th, 2016 at 3:48 pm

It’s been a tough road for both Swara and Sanskar. The two who started off as friends are currently head over heels in love with one another and are ready to begin a new chapter in their lives. Just when Swara feels that all is well and that she can move past her old life, another twist is thrown her way.

Kavita who is Sanskar’s first love is back in his life who wants the two to split up. Kavita is so desperate to get them to part ways that she even disguises herself as Janki, Ragini’s deceased mother to scare her and the others in the family away. Kavita even gets Ragini’s masi involved in her evil ploy. Taking her game plan further Kavita gets Swara implicated that lands her behind bars. While, all the celebrations in the family are going on and everyone is excited about the big day, the police arrives at the house and take Swara away.

Will Swara be able to find her way out of the mess? How will she prove her innocence? Will this be the end of Sanskar-Swara’s relationship? Stay tuned to find out what happens next.


