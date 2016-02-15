posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on February 15th, 2016 at 2:13 pm

When things were just about to turn positive in Swara’s life, destiny takes another turn in her life. During her sangeet ceremony with Sanskar, she is arrested by the police on the suspicion of being the one behind Ragini’s masi’s murder. Ragini who has often been seen playing mind games with Swara for the first comes in her sister’s defense with Sanskar. The two vouch to save Swara whatever may come their way.

Kavita who is hell bent on breaking Sanskar and Swara up tells Sanskar that she is ready to give him the evidence only if he agrees to marry her. Now that the love of her life is behind bars and not much time in his hands, will Sanskar agree to marry Kavita? Will Kavita finallly succeed in breaking the two apart?

