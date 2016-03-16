posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on March 16th, 2016 at 5:55 pm

Ever since Kavya's entry in the Maheshwari house, she has been planning something or the other to trouble the family members. On one hand while Kavya's evil scheming is underway, on the other Swara has returned back to the family just to protect them from her. After Kavya failed to poison Swara, she is busy planning another conspiracy against the Maheshwari family. A bomb blast occurred during puja in the house in which Kavya’s saree caught fire leaving the entire family shell shocked. This bomb blast resulted in Kavya getting injured; Lakshya on seeing this gets angry with his entire family and blames them for behaving strangely with her. After this incident, Lakshya begins suspecting his family of trying to injure Kavya, and Kavya's further provocation against his family pushed him to take a very big step. Out of rage, Lakshya informs the police about the whole incident and asks the cops to arrest his family on the charges of attempt to murder his wife. Despite Lakshya's rejection, Ragini's Dadi has taken a vow to get her married. The Gadodia family members arrange a meeting for Ragini with the prospective groom.Although, Ragini isn't keen on tying the knot, she agrees to meet them for her family's sake. Later, Dadi is seen fixing Ragini's engagement. Will Ragini go ahead with the arrangement or will her soon to be in-laws figure out Ragini's affliction towards Lakshya? Will Kavya be successful in her plan and put an end to Ragini and Lakshya's love story once and for all? Don't forget to tune into Swaragini to find out what happens next.