Swami Om's presence on Bigg Boss 10 adds to the humour quotient!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 15th, 2016 at 11:59 am

Bigg Boss has announced an important Luxury Budget Task where the Gharwale are divided in two teams and have to compete against each other. Amidst all this drama, Swami Om is on a different track altogether.

 

IMG_6389

 

While everyone else has changed into the sack cloth, Swami Om continues to wear his ‘Laal Choga’! Not just that, he wants more food than others and to everyone’s amusement he tries to snatch some rice from the team. He also says, ‘Kya aap chahte hai ki mera death ho jaaye!’ While everyone else is busy in the task, he is happily eating the rice. Later on when he wants to use the washroom, Manveer runs in before him. In his unique style, Swami Om complains to Bigg Boss that Manveer is not letting him use the washroom.

 

IMG_6489

 

The best part is that the team members are taking all this in a sporting spirit, allowing Swami Om to do whatever he pleases. Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to catch up with all these fun moments!


