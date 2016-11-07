posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 7th, 2016 at 12:25 pm
Last night, the eviction process saw Salman calling out Swami Om’s name. The contestants in the Bigg Boss house, especially Manu, Manveer and Navin breakdown.
But little do they know that Swami Om is very much here to stay and keep a hawk's eye on their every move. Bigg Boss 10’s uniquely entertaining contestant Swami Om, will be kept in a secret room from where he can watch what’s happening inside the house.
We are pretty sure that Swami Om will thoroughly entertain us despite of being away from the herd of BB10.
While we will have to see what can happen in the secret room, we proudly present to you, Swami Om’s new exercise routine. Looks like the man is gearing up for the challenges of Bigg Boss 10 in his own cool style.
Tune into Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM for some gyaan on vyayam!
