posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 7th, 2016 at 12:25 pm

Last night, the eviction process saw Salman calling out Swami Om’s name. The contestants in the Bigg Boss house, especially Manu, Manveer and Navin breakdown.

But little do they know that Swami Om is very much here to stay and keep a hawk's eye on their every move. Bigg Boss 10’s uniquely entertaining contestant Swami Om, will be kept in a secret room from where he can watch what’s happening inside the house.