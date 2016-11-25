Swami Om says harsh things about Rohan on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 25th, 2016 at 12:21 pm

Rohan nominates four housemates for the punishment by Bigg Boss tonight. They are Monalisa, Swami Om, Nitibha and Lopamudra. Bigg Boss has kept cards with names of things on it and the punishment will be related to that object. Rohan has to pick one of the nominated contestants for each punishment. The first card has the word ‘Stretcher’ and the punishment is that the selected contestant has to sleep on the stretcher until next instructions by Bigg Boss. Rohan chooses Swami Om for this punishment.

 

IMG_9527

 

PIC 25

 

IMG_9499

 

IMG_9502

 

PIC 26

 

IMG_9557

 

IMG_9549

 

 

 

Needless to say that Swami Om, who is already upset about getting nominated for punishment, is further irritated by this. He starts with calling Rohan ‘Ehsaan-Faramosh’ and goes on to saying some rather nasty things about him. Housemates try to pacify him and request him not to use such language. However, Swami Om wouldn’t budge. He tops all his comments with a ‘Rohan Murdabad’ naara and leaves everyone speechless.

 

PIC 23

 

PIC 33

 

However, he has no choice but to abide by the rules and accept the punishment of lying on the stretcher till next instructions from Bigg Boss. How will Swami Om avenge this?

 

PIC 51

 

Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM!


