Swami Om retains his element of creating problems on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 23rd, 2016 at 2:28 pm

The new luxury budget task on Bigg Boss 10, the BB Gold mine, has a unique twist plugged in already. While Rohan is the owner of the gold mine, he isn't aware of the secret task that has been given to Lopa and Manu to steal the gold. 

Keeping this drama aside, we see Swami Om dress up in the attire for the task. However his love for 'laal chogha' will pretty much be seen as an over coat to the entire look.

IMG_9064

 

But his new look won't discard his old behaviour. Swami Om and Nitibha get into a feisty argument. Nitibha taunts Swami Om on his unacceptable behaviour with the recent guest, Sunny Leone, in the house. Swami Om gets aggressive with Nitibha. She loses her cool on  him as well and calls him a disgusting man. Nitibha tells him, "aapki maan marzi is ghar mein nahi chalegi." Swami Om hits a higher pitch and says, "Meri hi chalegi. Mere se panga maat lo, tum nominated ho!"

PIC 38

 

PIC 39
PIC 43

 

PIC 45
PIC 42

 

PIC 46

 

Looks like Swami Om won't mend his ways of messing with the ladies in the Bigg Boss 10 house. See this entire drama tonight at 10.30PM!


