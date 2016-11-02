Swami Om loses his cool on the contestants on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 2nd, 2016 at 4:06 pm

Swami Om seems to be on a complete roll with his 'Raja' mode. 
'Rank' Rohan seems to be in the mood of arguments for the day and this time he is ready to steal Lokesh away from the kingdom. 

PIC 56 (1)

 

He says- "Hum bhaag jayenge is kingdome se. Hum kisi se daartein nahi hai. Agar hum par kisi ne haath uthaya, hum kudh kar jaan de denge swimming pool mein."

PIC 57

 

PIC 58 (1)

 

PIC 59

 

Ajab prem ki gajab kahani leads to some more melodrama. On seeing Rohan and Lokesh in the pool, 'Raja' Swami Om will lose his temper and let off his steam by declaring a punishment. 

 

PIC 91
PIC 63

 PIC 64

 

Uff! This karya seems to be getting the karya-kartas in a grave pool of troubles. Just chill, maybe?

Do not miss out on this action tonight at 10.30PM! Tune into the world of Rajaa and Rank only on Bigg Boss


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with