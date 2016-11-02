posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 2nd, 2016 at 4:06 pm

Swami Om seems to be on a complete roll with his 'Raja' mode.

'Rank' Rohan seems to be in the mood of arguments for the day and this time he is ready to steal Lokesh away from the kingdom.

He says- "Hum bhaag jayenge is kingdome se. Hum kisi se daartein nahi hai. Agar hum par kisi ne haath uthaya, hum kudh kar jaan de denge swimming pool mein."

Ajab prem ki gajab kahani leads to some more melodrama. On seeing Rohan and Lokesh in the pool, 'Raja' Swami Om will lose his temper and let off his steam by declaring a punishment.

Uff! This karya seems to be getting the karya-kartas in a grave pool of troubles. Just chill, maybe?

