Swami Om is hoarding on to utilities on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 29th, 2016 at 12:48 pm

A few weeks ago Swami Om was seen taking a deo bottle and stocking it with himself. Manu and Manveer reveal tonight that in reality, Swami Om has hoarded on to a lot of stuff that is sent to them every week. They bring out trays full of deos, shampoos and other utility material. Priyanka Jagga is shocked to see this side of her dear father figure Swami Om and everyone else is in splits.

 

On the other hand, Swami Om is deeply hurt and accuses Manu and Manveer instead. He is upset that they checked his bag. Priyanka is also against his actions and reprimands him by saying that he is himself tarnishing his image.

 

With all of this happening Swami Om breaks down and cries. For full scoop, tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!


