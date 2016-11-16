Swami Om is blowing bubbles of trouble for everyone on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 16th, 2016 at 3:18 pm

The lock down task has not only got the contestants a cloud of challenges to carry forward but also the challenges being dished out by Swami Om. He kept throwing a hissy fit yesterday over trivial matters and irked the housemates. Looks like there are no change in his plans for the day. 

He requests the team members to get him the basket of medicines and team members get into a discussion as they will lose points if they get him those. Their contemplation makes Swami Om agitated and he complains to Bigg Boss about the same.

Later when the contestants head to place their belongings in the luggage room, he picks a bone with Manveer on the space to place his suitcase. Manveer says he won't change the location of his bags and Swami ji can find another place to keep his stuff. Manveer says when Swami Om doesn't care to pay heed to them, why should they oblige? Once again the man resorts to complaining to the cameras stating "Luggage room mein gunda gardi ho rahi hai." 

Check out what he has to say here...
Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to catch this dose of drama by Swami Om!


