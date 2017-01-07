posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 7th, 2017 at 4:22 pm

Swami Om got evicted from the Bigg Boss house recently for his miserable acts. His abrupt eviction came as a breather for the housemates.

In a nail biting episode we will see Dibang having a direct chat with Swami Om, and bringing in light all his past records especially the most recent one that disgusted the housemates beyond imagination. Dibang is seen throwing random questions at Swami and he also says that he does ‘ over acting’. He asks Swami that talking about someone’s character is so wrong and whether he repents making such remarks or no. Dibang also mentions how there is a difference between what he says and what he feels. He stooped to a lower level to win the captaincy.

A debate tonight will be truly intriguing to watch. This is definitely not the end but many more things await.

