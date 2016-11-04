posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 4th, 2016 at 2:28 pm

When Bigg Boss commenced and Swami Ji walked in, no one was aware of the kind of stories and fights that would happen in the house, him being a part of it. But we cannot deny that all his antics have been a complete synonym of entertainment and it only keeps getting better with each passing day. Swami Om, who is always on the move, either with his gyaan or trying new fashion tricks, breaks down today.

Swami discusses with his housemates that he is deeply upset about his behaviour in the Bigg Boss house and had not expected him to stoop so low. He goes onto say that he feels guilty during his prayers as he is not living up to being true to God. He feels he is going on the wrong route by getting into fights and losing control on his tongue at times.

The housemates try to comfort him and cheer him up.

Chahe jitney bhi games khel lo, apne pan ka swad hi kuch aur hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein!

Do not forget to watch Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM!