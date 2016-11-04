Swami Om gets bhavuk on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 4th, 2016 at 2:28 pm

When Bigg Boss commenced and Swami Ji walked in, no one was aware of the kind of stories and fights that would happen in the house, him being a part of it. But we cannot deny that all his antics have been a complete synonym of entertainment and it only keeps getting better with each passing day. Swami Om, who is always on the move, either with his gyaan or trying new fashion tricks, breaks down today.

 

PIC 13

 

PIC 16

 

Swami discusses with his housemates that he is deeply upset about his behaviour in the Bigg Boss house and had not expected him to stoop so low. He goes onto say that he feels guilty during his prayers as he is not living up to being true to God. He feels he is  going on the wrong route by getting into fights and losing control on his tongue at times.

 

PIC 14

 

PIC 17

 

The housemates try to comfort him and cheer him up.

 

PIC 18

 

PIC 19

 

Chahe jitney bhi games khel lo, apne pan ka swad hi kuch aur hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein!

Do not forget to watch Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with