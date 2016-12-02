Swami Om criticizes Lopamudra for her behaviour on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 2nd, 2016 at 2:06 pm

Tonight, Lopamudra and Nitibha are in the pool and they play a prank on Priyanka by pulling her in. The whole plan backfires on them and Priyanka accuses them of hurting her. She cries and creates a scene in the house and everyone tries to pacify her. Naturally, Lopamudra and Nitibha also try to patch up with her.

 

While all this is happening, Swami Om keeps passing mean comments about Lopamudra’s behavior. He starts screaming and shouting at Lopamudra. Lopamudra is obviously not the one to take it and she gives it back. Swami Om doesn’t stop at that. He goes to the nominated contestants and gossips with them about Lopamudra’s behavior. When Lopamudra tells him that they are concerned about Priyanka and taking care of her, Swami Om reacts and says, ‘Usse uska dard nahi khatam hoga.’

 

Lopamudra is so irked by his behavior that she finally loses patience and throws a tissue roll in his direction.

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know what Swami Om does next!


