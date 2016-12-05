Swami Om comes back to surprise the housemates on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 5th, 2016 at 1:58 pm

Yesterday when Salman Khan asked the housemates about how they are feeling in Swami Om’s absence, they had responded saying that there’s peace in the house. Looks like the peace is soon going to change to high voltage entertainment!

 

PIC 47

 

Tonight, Swami Om surprises everyone as he comes back into the Bigg Boss house. He is beyond himself to be back, smiling cheek to cheek, he hugs everyone warmly. Housemates also welcome him with the same warmth.

 

PIC 48

 

PIC 50

 

PIC 51

 

PIC 52

 

Swami Om has changed his look slightly more and now he ties a bunch of his hair in a stylish bun. He’s got more swag and more enthusiasm too. No doubt he is the most entertaining housemate in the Bigg Boss 10 house.

 

PIC 56

 

PIC 58

 

To know what more is Swami Om offering his fans, tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with