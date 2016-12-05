posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 5th, 2016 at 1:58 pm

Yesterday when Salman Khan asked the housemates about how they are feeling in Swami Om’s absence, they had responded saying that there’s peace in the house. Looks like the peace is soon going to change to high voltage entertainment!

Tonight, Swami Om surprises everyone as he comes back into the Bigg Boss house. He is beyond himself to be back, smiling cheek to cheek, he hugs everyone warmly. Housemates also welcome him with the same warmth.

Swami Om has changed his look slightly more and now he ties a bunch of his hair in a stylish bun. He’s got more swag and more enthusiasm too. No doubt he is the most entertaining housemate in the Bigg Boss 10 house.

To know what more is Swami Om offering his fans, tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM!