Swami Om breaks down over Priyanka's exit on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 12th, 2016 at 11:49 am

On Weekend ka Vaar, Priyanka was sent to the Secret Room while the housemates are under an impression that she has got evicted from Bigg Boss 10. They expressed themselves about her exit, unaware that she was watching everything. Her exit didn’t seem to affect anyone.

 

IMG_2682

 

Except Swami Om who misses her dearly…

 

IMG_2666

 

Swami Om weeps in front of the camera and requests Bigg Boss to bring her back in the house. He urges Bigg Boss to forgive her mistakes. He also adds that he isn’t shedding crocodile tears but he is actually feeling very lonely without his ‘Beti’. He feels that he shared a wonderful bond with Priyanka and she has shown him the meaning of love by either caring for him or reprimanding him as and when required.

 

IMG_2680

 

He gives an emotional talk that makes Priyanka also break down in the Secret Room.

 

To know what happens next tune in to Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30Pm tonight!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with