posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 12th, 2016 at 11:49 am

On Weekend ka Vaar, Priyanka was sent to the Secret Room while the housemates are under an impression that she has got evicted from Bigg Boss 10. They expressed themselves about her exit, unaware that she was watching everything. Her exit didn’t seem to affect anyone.

Except Swami Om who misses her dearly…

Swami Om weeps in front of the camera and requests Bigg Boss to bring her back in the house. He urges Bigg Boss to forgive her mistakes. He also adds that he isn’t shedding crocodile tears but he is actually feeling very lonely without his ‘Beti’. He feels that he shared a wonderful bond with Priyanka and she has shown him the meaning of love by either caring for him or reprimanding him as and when required.

He gives an emotional talk that makes Priyanka also break down in the Secret Room.

To know what happens next tune in to Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30Pm tonight!