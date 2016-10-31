Swami Om breaks down on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 31st, 2016 at 2:55 pm

Lately, Swami Om has been attracting a lot of criticism from the Indiawale. The team feels that his participation is not up to the mark nor can they trust him completely.

 

PIC 46

 

PIC 43

 

Tonight Manu and Manveer get into a rather heated argument with him about this. Swami Om retaliates and says that he is not interested in speaking to rude people. But Manu and Manveer continue to speak to him in a harsh way. Unable to take it, Swami Om breaks down in the confession room. To add to his woes, a casual argument between him and Lopamudra gets serious and turns into a squabble.

 

PIC 49

 

PIC 55

 

PIC 56

 

How will Swami Om manage to stay in the house here onwards? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 to know more, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every weekend at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with