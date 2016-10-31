posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 31st, 2016 at 2:55 pm

Lately, Swami Om has been attracting a lot of criticism from the Indiawale. The team feels that his participation is not up to the mark nor can they trust him completely.

Tonight Manu and Manveer get into a rather heated argument with him about this. Swami Om retaliates and says that he is not interested in speaking to rude people. But Manu and Manveer continue to speak to him in a harsh way. Unable to take it, Swami Om breaks down in the confession room. To add to his woes, a casual argument between him and Lopamudra gets serious and turns into a squabble.

