Swami Om and Monalisa sway to Bollywood tunes on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 4th, 2016 at 1:57 pm

Bigg Boss does keep the contestants away from their homes for the entire run of the season but there is always place for small joys in the house. Ace Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is an ardent lover of the morning alarm and doesn’t skip a chance come what may to dance to the music. She completely loses herself into the music and thoroughly enjoys her morning dance routine.

 

PIC 06

 

Swami Om, who is learning new ways of entertaining everyone in the house is now learning how to grove too. First it was singing and now it’s dancing. And there are no guesses for who is going to join him in this lively exhibit of his spirit.

 

PIC 01

 

PIC 04

 

The duo dances to the famous Bollywood song- Hawa ke saath saath. Mona can totally tutor anyone for some fun dancing lessons. This camaraderie between them is a treat to watch.

 

PIC 03

 

PIC 05

 

Tune into Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM to enjoy this new friendship brimming in the Bigg Boss house. 


﻿

