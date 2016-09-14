posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 14th, 2016 at 4:48 pm

Surveen Chawla, loves to experiment with her dancing style ever since she started her journey on the JDJ9 stage. This week, once again, she is here to get you enchanted with her performance. And after all ‘yeh surveen ke liye dewaanapan hai’ which will have you awe-struck.

A whole new kind of oomph is being brought to you by her along with the super talented Trishna –the band. Apart from singing along with them, she did a fabulous performance to their live singing. Yes, performing to a live band, you heard that right!