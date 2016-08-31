Surveen is acing her game on JDJ9

JDJ9 stage is known for its spell of churning out the best from the rest. Surveen chawla, a JDJ9 contestant has been giving brilliant performances one after the other. 

She has been putting her versatility to the best use in all her performances so far.

The coming episode has a surreal performance by her and choreo-partner Sanam as Ranbir and Priyanka from Barfi.

A movie in a song, that's how phenomenal it will be.

A flawless act, standing ovation from everyone and the glimpse of a true artist. Call it the magic of JDJ9. Everyone will be left moist eyed with her act. Will she score the first perfect 30 of the season?

Brace yourselves as we may be seeing a winner's streak in Surveen! Watch her performance only on JDJ9 at 10 PM on Saturday.

IMG_3621

 

 


