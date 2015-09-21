posted by Admin, last updated on September 21st, 2015 at 5:22 pm

Mumbai, 21stSeptember, 2015: Music can build relationships and bring the entire world together. And the one entity which has managed just that is, undoubtedly, T-Series. Recognizing their contribution to the world of Indian music, COLORS has joined hands with the music giant to put together a tribute concert celebrating the illustrious life and works of the man behind the establishment called Suron Ke Rang – Salaam Shri Gulshan Kumar. The concert is the first property developed under COLORS’ Suron Ke Rang – COLORS Ke Sang musical property and will bring together over 30 musical stalwarts and more than 60 popular and unique compositions across three decades. Sonu Nigam, Mika, Shaan, Meet Brothers, Mithoon, JeetGanguly, Tulsi Kumar, Arman Malikand guest host Ayushmann Khurranawere present to announce the details of the concert, conceptualized and producedby Kickstart Entertainment, which will be held on 22nd September, 2015 and will air on COLORS later this year.

Commenting on the concert, Raj Nayak, CEO – COLORS, said, “Suron Ke Rang – Salaam Shri Gulshan Kumar is our endeavor to facilitate a tribute to the biggest musical stalwart in the history of Indian music. The support that the music industry, at large, has extended to this first-of-its-kind tribute concert celebrating the life of Shri Gulshan Kumar has been overwhelming. We are looking forward to showcasing the best of Indian music on COLORS and furthering our entertainment proposition for viewers across the globe.”

Suron Ke Rang – Salaam Shri Gulshan Kumar will feature some of the most uniquely themed performances that will recreate the magical music created by T-Series over the years. While the opening act will be a high energy performance by Sonu Nigam, the acts that follow will pay respects to every genre of music that the brand has launched and commercialized. Other acts include a devotional act by Anuradha Paudwal and Anup Jalota, a remix-based performance by Mika Singh, and a music director’s ballad which brings together a combination of composers and singers like Raju Singh and Akriti Kakkar, Mithoon and Tulsi Kumar, Meet Brothers and Armaan Malik. Some shining performances, which will leave music-lovers asking for more will include a performance celebrating the works of Pritam along with Nakash Aziz, Ash King, Aditi Singh Sharma and Antra, a special performance by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a very personal dedication by Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Tulsi Kumar (composed by Jeet Ganguly and written by Manoj Muntashir), foot-tapping songs presented by Himesh Reshammiya, and an extravagant tribute by Mithoon. Among other performers who will be seen showcasing their prowess at the tribute concert will be Udit Narayan, AlkaYagnik, Sapna Mukherjee, Abhijeet, Sudesh Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Mamta Sharma, Benny Dayal, Amaal Malik. Guest hosts Sonu Nigam, singer-actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Shaan will add their mystic touch to make this a memorable evening.

Commenting further, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series said, “What started off as a dream is finally seeing fruition as we prepare for Suron Ke Rang – Salaam Shri Gulshan Kumar, a tribute to my father. The tribute concert is a celebration of his contribution to the music industry and to brand T-Series. And as the entire industry comes together to support us in this venture, along with COLORS, we cannot help but be overwhelmed by the love that has empowered us to put Indian music on the global map.”

Suron Ke Rang – Salaam Shri Gulshan Kumar is the first concert being organized under the Suron Ke Rang – COLORS Ke Sang LIVE music events property. Over the years, the COLORS bouquet of offerings has presented viewers with a multitude of entertainment avenues across genres including fiction dramas, non-fiction and reality shows, blockbuster movies and star-studded live events. The Suron Ke Rang – COLORS Ke Sang music events series will further cater to music-lovers on a global platform.