Surbhi V/S Dipika?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 12th, 2018 at 3:37 pm

With the on-going Genie task, tonight as well, the housemates are seen getting into a tight spot. From destroying fond pictures to memorable notes, who do you think will go that extra mile tonight to save a fellow contender from nominations?

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-12 at 6.10.29 am

 

 

Going forward, we see Romil and Sreesanth getting into a little tiff over the much-awaited finale. The quarrel for the winning trophy is something that gets the housemates talking too. Is this the arrogance speaking here?

 

Sleeping during the day was never appreciated in the Bigg Boss house and even in tonight’s episode, when Rohit and Deepak were caught sleeping, Bigg Boss didn’t step away without taking a serious action. Being the captain of the house, Bigg Boss gave Surbhi the authority to keep eight mattresses in the storeroom. With an aim to play fair, Surbhi ends up picking Dipika’s mattress too which leads to an argument because as per Dipika, she has never been picked up for sleeping during the day!

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-12 at 6.30.34 am

 

 

What does this result in? Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to know more.

