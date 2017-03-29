Surbhi snaps at Saumya on 'Shakti'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on March 29th, 2017 at 4:25 pm

Previously on the show, Saumya tried helping Nani by bringing medicines for her ailment. Preeto told Surbhi that she tried her best to stop Saumya but she did not listen. She went on to tell her that Saumya must be trying to gain more affection and praise like she always does.

Screenshot (419)

Surbhi snapped at Saumya and told her that she knows she is there because she can’t see Harman with anyone else. She then proceeded to tell her that she sacrificed everything for Saumya and married Harman. Saumya couldn’t believe what she was hearing as she stared in disbelief.

Screenshot (417)

Saumya told Surbhi that she is more important to her than her life and there is nothing she wouldn’t do to see her happy. Surbhi got even more furious and accused Saumya of intentionally trying to create a rift between her and Harman. Saumya looked in shock. Surbhi told her that she is incomplete despite being a woman, while Saumya is complete despite being a eunuch. She said she knows Saumya is doing all this to appear as a self-sacrificing person. Saumya broke down.

Screenshot (426)

Is Saumya going to do something drastic now?

 

Keep watching ‘Shakti’ Mon-Fri at 8 PM! 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with