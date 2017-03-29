posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on March 29th, 2017 at 4:25 pm

Previously on the show, Saumya tried helping Nani by bringing medicines for her ailment. Preeto told Surbhi that she tried her best to stop Saumya but she did not listen. She went on to tell her that Saumya must be trying to gain more affection and praise like she always does.

Surbhi snapped at Saumya and told her that she knows she is there because she can’t see Harman with anyone else. She then proceeded to tell her that she sacrificed everything for Saumya and married Harman. Saumya couldn’t believe what she was hearing as she stared in disbelief.

Saumya told Surbhi that she is more important to her than her life and there is nothing she wouldn’t do to see her happy. Surbhi got even more furious and accused Saumya of intentionally trying to create a rift between her and Harman. Saumya looked in shock. Surbhi told her that she is incomplete despite being a woman, while Saumya is complete despite being a eunuch. She said she knows Saumya is doing all this to appear as a self-sacrificing person. Saumya broke down.

Is Saumya going to do something drastic now?

